The Senate Committee on Works has assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State that it will liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure reimbursement of N23.7 billion being owed the state on outstanding certified expenditure in respect of rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.

Responding to a passionate appeal by Ugwuanyi for intervention on the outstanding debt, when the senate committee paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Enugu, the chairman of the committee, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, assured the governor that they will do their very best to ensure the money was paid. Members of the Works Committee were in Enugu State, in furtherance of their oversight function on Federal Highway projects in the state.





Ugwuanyi had informed the committee members that the state government, following its interventions on federal roads in the state, was invited by the National Ad hoc Committee on Promissory Note Programme and Bond Issuance, on June 4, 2018, to settle the inherited local debts and contractual obligations.

The governor disclosed that it was established at the meeting that Enugu State was owed the sum of N35,873,332,998.00 “for interventions on federal roads from 2007 to 2018 and was certified for reimbursement”.

He added the national ad hoc committee had explained that only the sum of N13,563,954,759.44 was as yet approved for reimbursement to the state by the Federal Ministry of Finance, disclosing further that “out of the above sum, the state has received the sum of N12,204,991,518.46”.

Other senators at the event include Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Kabiru Gaya and Senator Chukwuka Utazi, among others.