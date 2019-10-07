<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Marcel Ifejiofor, the commissioner for Works in Anambra State, has said that the condition of roads in the state was not the worst in the country.

Ifejiofor argued that contrary to social media reports that roads in the state were being ravaged by flood and erosion menace, he said that roads in the state were better off when compared to roads in Lagos, Abia, Edo and some other states across the federation.

The commissioner stated this at the weekend during the breakdown of the 2020 budget in Awka.

He said roads built by the Obiano administration were still very strong and intact and devoid of potholes but said roads built by other administrations were undergoing wear and tear.

According to him,” The roads are bad but we have plans for them. Most of the impassable roads in Anambra State are federal roads. One good thing is that we don’t play politics with what we are doing. What we are doing on our roads is verifiable.

“The governor is having sleepless nights to make sure we move on our roads. I want to assure you that between now and Christmas, something wonderful will happen on our roads.”

Ifejiofor emphasized that because all federal roads in Anambra State have failed, as heavy vehicles now ply local state roads not designed to bear the burden of articulated vehicles.

The commissioner maintained that opposition elements were playing politics with unfounded social media reports on the conditions of roads in the state, and challenged them to go and check roads built by Willie Obiano, noting that the roads were still good and motorable.

He said it was roads constructed by previous governments that were in bad shape because they lacked what he mentioned as maintenance culture. “It was the present state government that introduced the concept of maintenance culture on roads through the Anambra State Road Maintenance Agency.