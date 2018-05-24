The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Yaba College of Technology Chapter, Nureni Yekini, on Thursday commended the National Assembly for its passage of the amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act.

Yekini told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the development was cheering to the various polytechnics across the country.

The ASUP chairman said that the amendments when passed into law would strengthen polytechnics’ education.

NAN reports that the Senate on May 22 passed amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act.

The amendments aimed at enhancing the quality of learning in polytechnics and fostering employment for its graduates in the job market.

The amendments, however, when passed into law would realign the laws that established federal polytechnics with those that established federal universities.

They would also unify the operations of both institutions of higher learning in the country.

Yekini said: “We urge the Senate to fast-track all deliberations on the principal bill for them to be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.’’

Yekini said that nine new polytechnics were included in the Federal Polytechnics Act Amendment Bill.

Presenting the report on the bill, Senator Jibrin Barau, Chairman, Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, said that the proposed amendments to the principal act focused on the functions of polytechnics.

Barau stated that it would also focus on the structures of the governing boards, the academic boards, the managements and the tenure of principal officers.

The senator said that the establishment of the polytechnics act was one of the union’s 13-point agenda to the Federal Government.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that we receive the passing of the amendment to the Federal Polytechnics Act.

“The act aimed at enhancing the qualities of learning in the polytechnics and fostering employment for its graduate in the labour market is a welcome development.’’