



The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has promoted 145 staff across cadres in the institution.

This was contained in a statement by Ade Adejolu, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, of the institution in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

He said that the promotion, which was approved by the Governing Council of the Institution involved 56 academic staff and 89 non-teaching staff.

Adejolu said that the academic staff involved included 13 new Chief Lecturers, 10 Principal Lecturers, nine Senior Lecturers, 12 Lecturer (I), one Chief Instructor and a Chief Technologist amongst others.

Those promoted in the non-teaching cadre included one Principal Assistant Registrar, one Chief Internal Auditor, two Chief Accountants, one Chief Laboratory Scientist and one Assistant Chief Accountant.

Others are three Assistant Chief Executive Officers, one Assistant Chief Coach, three Senior Assistant Registrars, two Senior Accountants and six Assistant Registrars amongst others.

NAN reports that among the new chief lecturers is the immediate past Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the Institution, T.O. Owoeye, who is also the current Head of Department, Office Technology and Management.

Also affected is S.O. Awoyemi, Head of Department, Business Administration and Management.

Other Heads of Department affected are Mr Peter Anthony of the Architectural Technology department and Mr F.O. Oladipo of Quantity Surveying department.

Other new Chief Lecturers included Mr J.A. Otalu of the Department of General Studies; and Mr T.A. Ayelegun of the Department of Agric. & Bio-Environmental Engineering and Deputy Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Vocational Studies.

Adejolu said that the promotion exercise cuts across various schools and departments in the institution.