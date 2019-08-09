<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, (FETHI), Ekiti State, has installed a 3500kg capacity incinerator capable of combusting both medical and household wastes.

The incinerators will henceforth dispose the hospital waste effectively and eliminate its danger to the environment, as well as the cost and stress of having it transported to a landfill.

Officer in charge of the hospital’s waste management Babatunde Adeniran (Principal Environmental Health Superintendent) said the incinerators (3000kg and 500kg) can run for 24 hours throughout a week.

He also affirmed that the incinerators are eco-friendly, adding that the ashes cannot cause hazard to the environment.

FETHI now operates in compliance with International Emission Regulations to protect human health by installing incinerators that can effectively reduce the quantity of waste, as well as providing a safe alternative for the disposal of hazardous waste generated within the hospital community.