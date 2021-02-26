



The management of the Federal High Court on Friday expressed sadness over the death of its immediate-past Chief Judge, Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Catherine Nwandu.

The statement stated that the deceased would be buried at the National Cemetery Gudu in Abuja on Friday.

Newsmen earlier reported that the former Chief Judge, who ordered the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in September 2017, died on Thursday.

Born in Kwami, Gombe State, on July 25, 1954, the former Chief Judge was aged 66.

READ THE STATEMENT IN FULL:

Press Release

With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice ADAMU ABDU KAFARATI who passed on last night at about 7:30 pm being February 25, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja.

The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest.





Born on July 25, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on October 31, 1991. He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on September 16, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on June 19, 2018.

Late Justice Kafarati retired from the Federal High Court Bench on the July 25, 2019.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Judges of the court, the entire Management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased.

Justice Tsoho described the late Chief Judge as calm and gentle, but very courageous; extremely humble and forthright in all his dealings.

“The pain of the exit of Late Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati will be felt by the court and as well as the country at large,” he added.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The burial arrangements will be done according to Islamic rites as follows:

Funeral Prayer: Salat Al-Janazah Prayers.

Venue: National Mosque Abuja.

Time: 2pm Prompt.

Internment: National Cemetery Gudu, Abuja.

Signed

Catherine Oby Nwandu

Chief Information Officer

Federal High Court of Nigeria

February 26, 2021.