The Federal High Court commenced its annual vacation on July 9, while the vacation would end on Sept.14.

Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the Chief Registrar of the Court, in a circular issued in Abuja, said that the court would resume sitting in all judicial divisions on Sept. 17.

Gakko said that the general public, lawyers and litigants were advised to take note of the dates for the court vacation as no court would sit during the period.

Justices Nnamdi Dimgba and Babatunde Quadri, would sit as vacation judges to attend to urgent applications such as matters of fundamental human rights.

The court usually gives some weeks of vacation to allow judicial officers take some time off to refresh and prepare for the new legal year.