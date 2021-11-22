Federal High Court announces activities for new legal year

The Federal High Court on Monday announced activities to mark the commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year.

A statement by the court’s Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, said the new legal year thanksgiving service and court session would be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, to officially mark the commencement of activities in the court.

The statement indicated that the Chief Judge of the court, John Tsoho, issued a circular announcing the new “Legal Year/Annual Judges’ Conference and End of the Year Get-Together ceremony.”

According to the circular signed by the Chief Judge, the event will officially commence from Tuesday, December 14, to Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The opening ceremony for the Judges’ Conference will hold on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, while the End of the Year Get-Together and Merit award ceremony holds on Thursday, December 16, 2021, by 2:00 p.m.

Also, Mr Tsoho stated that there shall be a special valedictory court session on Monday, December 13, 2021, in honour of the former Chief Judge of the court, Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its Christmas vacation from Monday 20th December 2021 to Friday, 7th January 2022.

“The court resumes sitting on Monday, 10th January 2022,” the statement read in part.

It added that the “Litigating public will be at liberty to approach ONLY” the Federal High Court divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt.

“It is important to state that during the vacation, only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental Rights; Arrest or Release of Vessels and matters that concern dire National interest are to be entertained.”

The vacation judges include Justice Ahmed Mohammed and Justice Z.B. Abubakar who preside over cases in Abuja, the court’s headquarters.

Lagos Division has Justice Daniel E. Osiagor and Justice A.O. Awogboro, while Justice A.T. Mohammed and Justice S.I. Mark, are to sit over cases in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.

“This press release also serves as an official invitation to all stakeholders and the general public to the above-mentioned ceremonies,” the statement read.