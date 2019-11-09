<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Federal Government to take concrete steps to fund Federal Agencies across the country.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the Management of National Examination Council (NECO) at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike described as unfortunate the situation where Federal Agencies rely on State Governments for survival.

He said: “The Federal Government should be able to cater for Federal Agencies. The Federal Government should take care of their responsibilities.

“If they cannot fund these agencies, they should devolve power to the states and also allocate more revenue to the states.”

He noted that if the Federal Government is serious about education, the Education Agencies should get adequate funding.

The Governor said that the reliance on states for funding is not restricted to Federal Agencies in the Education Sector.

“The Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, all agencies rely on the states for logistics and financial support,” he said.

Governor Wike informed that the Rivers State Government will pay for Rivers children writing NECO Examinations. He directed NECO Officials to liaise with the Rivers State Ministry of Education to determine the number of students who will the writing the forthcoming examinations.

The Rivers State Governor donated two official vehicles to the Rivers State Office of NECO. He also donated an office space to the Examination Body.

Earlier, the Acting Registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana, commended the Rivers State Governor for his immense contributions to the development of Education in the country.

He urged the Rivers State Government to finance the registration of Rivers children in the forthcoming NECO examinations.

Gana also thanked the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding projects delivery since he became the Governor of the State.