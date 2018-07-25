The Ministry of Labour and Employment has written the management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to clarify the membership crisis between the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corpora-tions Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees, AUPCTRE.

SON’s management had written the ministry, seeking clarification based on extant Labour Law.

However, in a letter dated June 27, to the Director-General of SON, the ministry said the jurisdiction of SSASCGOC, as provided in its constitution, approved by the Registrar of Trade Unions, is to organise the senior staff at SON and has the rights to do so.

The letter, by Uyi Osagie, for the Registrar of Trade Unions, read: “Any senior staff of federal and state statutory corporations and government-owned companies other than those engaged in activities which are strictly commercial, shall become a member of the association.”

On the other hand, the letter stated that the jurisdiction scope of AUPCTRE as provided in the Third Schedule Part B of Trade Union Act, TUA Cap. T14 (LPN) 2004, provides that all junior staff shall belong to AUPCTRE.

It said: “All junior staff employed in the federal and state corporations, civil service employees classified as technical, workers of sports commissions and stadia, public recreation clubs by whatever name called, swimming pools, amusement centres, including carnivals, circuses, zoological garden and services similarly classified, excluding radio, television, NITEL, NIPOST, railways, airways and other corporation workers already unionized, shall become members of AUPCTRE.”

Reacting to the development, the Secretary General of SSACGOC, Ayo Olorunfemi, said the Registrar of Trade Union had officially communicated the jurisdictional scopes to both SASCGOC and AUPCTRE as enshrined in the TUA, as amended, saying “by the law, whilst SSASCGOC has jurisdiction to unionise senior staff, AUPCTRE has jurisdiction to unionise junior staff.”

He lamented that AUPCTRE was threatening to picket the organisation with the support of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.