The Federal Government has condemned, in very strong terms, the unfortunate murder of Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, in South Africa and has called on the authorities to prosecute her killers.

In a statement signed by Gabriel Odu, of the Media Department of the Commission, Executive Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said: “This is one death too many and cannot be swept under the carpet.”

NIDCOM urged South African Authorities to rise up to their responsibilities and ensure those that are behind the distardly act are brought to book.

The NIDCOM chairman said she is very confident of the determination of the the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg to resolve the situation.

She assured that, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian anywhere in the world will be treated with levity and unjustly.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, on behalf of the government and the good people of Nigeria .

Ndubuisi-Chukwu was a deputy director general of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

She was in South Africa to attend the Conference of the African Insursnce Organisation (AIO).

She was found dead in her room, at Emperor’s Palace Casino, Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Ndubuisi-Chukwu died on June 13, at Kempton Park Gauteng Province, South Africa.