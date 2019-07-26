<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has called on Public Servants to always operate within the country’s system of laws, rules and regulations, to deliver quality and timely service to the public.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, made the call in Abuja, while inaugurating the reconstituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, ACTU, of the ministry.

He noted that ACTU was established in all ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, through the directives of the Federal Government, to conduct preliminary investigation, review corruption-prone operational system, educate and enlighten staff on issues related to corruption, as well as monitor budget implementation in the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary urged the committee members to rise up to the challenge of being in the vanguard of fight against corruption, and reminded them that “the fight against corruption is the integral part of the crusade for national rebirth, social inclusion and regeneration.”

Alo charged the members to be vigilant in discharging their duties, and also operate by the rules and regulations for which the Unit was established.

He added that the only way to guarantee effective service delivery was working in accordance with rules and regulations.

Earlier, Director, Special Duties/Projects in the ministry, Dr Martina Nwordu, stated that according to the directives of the Federal Government on the establishment of ACTU, the unit would operate as an independent body and would only report to the Chief Executive of the organisation.

She noted that the Ministry’s ACTU was being reconstituted because most members had either retired or had been posted out.

In a remark, the Chairman of the Unit, Kehinde Akinlolu Adeniyi, on behalf of the members, appreciated the opportunity given them to serve, and promised that they would carry out their duties conscientiously.

The reconstituted ACTU is made up of seven members, with the chairman, and Obiageli Abigail Ogbonna, as secretary.