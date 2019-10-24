<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged qualified Nigerians to apply for the vacant position of Director-General of the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco.

According to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat, applications for the vacant position must be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae and should be sent to: Directorate of Cabinet, OIC General Secretariat, PO Box 178, Jeddah-21411, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fax No. +966126512288, Email: [email protected]

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement, said the deadline for the submission of application is Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The ministry urged interested applicants to visit: https://www.oic-oci.org/vacancies and click on vacancies at the bottom of the website for details.

The ministry also asked qualified Nigerians to apply for the vacant position of Public Relations (PR) and Outreach Adviser at the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) in Republic of Kazakhstan. Interested applicants should please visit: https://www.oic-iofs.org/ for details.