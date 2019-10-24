<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, on Thursday expressed worry over the dumping of refuse in drainages by some residents of the state especially in Mushin.

Kuti told newsmen in Lagos that some residents deposit various wastes into drains, blocking them, thereby increasing flooding.

He said that the situation had resulted in the degeneration of a section of the Moshalashi-Agege Motor Road.

Kuti told newsmen on the telephone that logistics had been provided for rehabilitation of the section as soon as rainfall subsides.

He expressed sadness at the constant failure of the portion due to drain stuffing and its attendant flooding.

“Another round of drains cleaning will begin immediately to cart away debris to pave way for rehabilitation works on the highway.

“Once this rain stops, the contractor will move to site to begin rehabilitation of the road.

“The other time we worked on that Idi-oro section, we de-silted all the drains but within a short time, the drains were blocked again.

“The people on that axis will testify that we did major de-silting.

“Our people have messed up the drains; they dump plastics, refuse and all manner of wastes, which are doing so much damage because water is emptied constantly on the road to spoil it,’’ he said.

The controller said that blockage of drains caused water to be on the road daily.

“I have already taken note of the problem. We are going to begin desilting the drains again.

“The media and the local government (Mushin) should help us to sensitise the people to the dangers of their attitude,’’ the controller said.