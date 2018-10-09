



The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has urged the Federal Government to reintroduce statistics as a core subject in secondary school curriculum.

The association, in its communiqué at the end of the 42nd Annual Conference in Awka, Anambra State, also recommended that government should create enabling environment to encourage private sector participation to open up the oil and gas sector and expand investment opportunity space across the entire value chain.

NSA also urged state governments yet to enact their statistics laws to do so while enjoining other states to implement the Statistical Master Plan to the letter.

“Governments at all levels should make adequate provisions for the funding of statistics and consequently make use of the results of such exercises, in the design and implementation of programmes for the citizenry.

“Governments at all levels should also leverage on the infusion of statistics and ICT by working progressively towards e-government.

“This would ultimately encourage easier dissemination of statistics as well as enhance ready access to vital information on government activities as against what is currently on ground.

“Government should improve funding in science/technology education to attain maximum potentials of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) through human capital development.

“Government should vigorously make use of big data to promote economic growth and development.

“Tertiary institutions should develop curriculum to enhance the teaching of Data Science as a course.

“The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) should use indigenous manpower as to create employment for the teaming youths” the communiqué said.