The Federal government has been urged to immortalize Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the former national chairman of the country’s electoral body, by naming the headquarters’ of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after him.

The Association for Ethical Awareness in Nigeria (AEAN), which made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, added that INEC national headquarters should be called “Prof Humphrey Nwosu House.”

Appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for gazetting June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day and also honouring the late MKO Abiola as the winner of June, 1993 presidential election, the group urged the President to love Nigerians irrespective of their tribes.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the group, Hon. Franklyn Nsa Effiong said, “As a father and the leader of our beloved country Nigeria, you must love all your children irrespective of tribe or religions.

“Nigerians are aware of the role Prof. Humphrey Nwosu played to ensure the success and reality of June 12 presidential election even when the Association for Better Nigerians stopped the collation and announcement of the election result through court order delivered by late Justice Ikpeme.

“We the members of the Association for Ethical Awareness in Nigeria call for equity and fairness in Nigerian government when handling issues of national unity, oneness and progress of our dear country.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, the spokesman of the group, Hon. Mohammed Kabiru said, “we call on the federal government of Nigeria to immortalise and name INEC national headquarters, Abuja after Prof. Humphrey Nwosu as Prof Humphrey Nwosu House.

The group, however, appealed to Nigerians to stop killing Nigerians for the interest of their candidates of choice to emerge during the process of exercising their constitutional rights at election.