Prof. Okanlawon Onagbesin, a Reproductive Physiologist, has called on the Federal Government to introduce Sex Education in schools as a course of its own in order to give thorough sex education to the young ones.

Onagbesin of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), stated this at the luncheon of a book with the tittle: “I’m A Lady Now” held in Abeokuta on Saturday.

He stated that sex education should be taken seriously, especially in schools, saying in one way or the other, it would assist a child in making the right choice of a future partner.

The don stated that there should be a subject called ‘sex education’ apart from the usual conventional subjects like Biology, Physics, Chemistry and other courses.

“Sex education is very essential, not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

“When programme like this comes up, the health sector should pick it up and help to disseminate the information to schools.

“I am not sure if the level of sex education is high before now, but this is the time to really instill it in schools so that teachers, possibly psychologist, can help to introduce this kind of course.

“Introduction of sexual education will enable and equip a child from a young age, before growing into young adult, to make an informed choice in the selection of a right partner,” he said.

He said the book being lunched would be of great help to the younger generation because the state at which the country was in, teenagers don’t know anything about sex.

In his keynote address, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, said he accepted the address without hesitation, saying he shared same opinion with the writer.

Omokungbe observed that majority of students often mismanaged situation when faced with challenges of life due to lack of adequate information.

He added that lack of information resulted sometimes to irreversible situation in life, poor performance in academic work, poor choice of friends and even life partners.

He urged parents, teachers and guardians to ensure that they give their children or wards appropriate information at every stage to ensure a well-balanced adulthood.

In her address of welcome, the author of the book, Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi, a medical practitioner, said she was triggered to write the book because she realised that most ladies do not know much about their reproductive health

Adeyemi, a public health specialist, stated that the book centred on reproductive health of women.

“I was doing my NYSC and then I realised that most young ladies don’t know anything about their menstruation health, some of them don’t know their menstrual cycle, some of them didn’t know what is molestation.

“I believe a book like this would not just empower teenage girls on their journey to womanhood but also improve their reproductive health as a whole,” she said.