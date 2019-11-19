<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) has called on the Federal Government to implement the Public Procurement Act (PPA). The PPA lays emphasis on competence, appropriate pricing, structure funding, usage of standard and quality materials.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman Conference Organising committee, Sunday Wusu, at the end of its 2019 Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the body advised government that implementing the PPA will entrench quality, efficiency and safety in the construction sector.

He explained that procurement is beyond buying and selling stressing that a budget is required, an understanding of procurement needed including the regulations guiding the building profession.

“The core competence of the Building Profession should be protected with standards in all aspects of the project cycle such as procurement, design and construction in order to eliminate quackery,” Wusu said.

He reiterated the fact that Public Procurement should stem from needs assessment that are driven by government developmental agenda and societal requirements which are required for sustainability goals.

According to him globally, one of the key drivers of needs is population growth, hence, the procurement and subsequent delivery of habitable accommodation for the populace should be sole responsibility of the professionals in the Built-Environment he added.

Bribery and corruption should not be synonymous with Construction and Engineering works, therefore, in addition to Due Diligence, Meritocracy, Pragmatism, Honesty and Patriotism should be embedded in Procurement Processes he stated.

On Procurement Plan, he advised that it should be conceptualised right from the conception stage, not after design or tendering and every professional should be conversant with the rules and regulations guiding procurement and building project production.

He advised the urgency to review and re-establish appropriate business models that are in tune with transformation in the industry.

In addition, there is a need to amend our laws to face current challenges and have a think-thank that develops a methodology that is localised. This should incorporate integrity, credibility, leadership quality, mentoring, reward for excellence, querying the status quo intelligently, cultural re-orientation, networking and collaboration.

In order to derive maximum benefits from the Public Procurement Act and set the agenda for the construction industry of the present dispensation, there is a dire need for government, professional bodies and allied stakeholders to resolve to do the right thing.