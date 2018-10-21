Dr Emem Omokaro, the Executive Director, Dave Omokaro Foundation, DOF, has called on the Federal Government to establish institutions for older persons to help in solving ageing issues.

She made the call on Saturday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Omokaro said that right institutions, human resources, framework, monitoring evaluation team, data and social security were core pillars of development in terms of ageing.

She also said that having data and right institutions in place was important in ageing, adding that by 2020 there will be about 10 million older persons and there is need for preparation.

She expressed the need for integration and inclusion of older persons in universal healthcare coverage as well as the primary healthcare services.

“I think we are on the path way, prior to now, no one talks about ageing and the older persons are increasing in number.

“Nigeria has the considerable spams of the informal sector and when you talk about social protection, how do you secure the people who have served in informal sector in old age that is a gap that needs to be bridged,” she said.

Omokaro added that it was necessary for advocacy to be on life course approach, intergenerational approach in order to achieve a win-win situation.

The director further identified lack of policy on ageing as one of the factors affecting ageing issues in the country.

She also identified policy document on ageing, long term care, health, subsidised drugs for the aged as well as inclusion of older persons into NHIS as issues that needed urgent attention.

Besides, she suggested the provision of social security for formal and informal sectors, recreational centres and hospitals in the rural areas for the older persons.

According to her, the foundation is at the forefront of sensitising, training and re- training personnel on ageing issues and development.

Omokaro, therefore, advocated for capacity building for social workers in care of the older persons.