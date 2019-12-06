<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Jesper Kamp, Denmark Ambassador to Nigeria, says that the government can achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the support of the youth.

He spoke in Abuja during the official commissioning of Global Goals Community Centre (GGCC), a local community centre in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The ambassador advised Nigerian government to include the youth in development programmes, saying that the future of Nigeria belongs to the youth.

“We intend to support the Global Goals Community Centre locally in assisting them in cash funding to keep improving and running the centre in general and broader level on SDGs.

“We have many activities across Nigeria and one of the biggest is in Kaduna where we are creating 40,000 jobs with a hundred million dollar investment in dairy far,’’ Kamp said.

Mr Ronan Mulin, Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of Ireland, said that the Nigerian youth should be engaged in the SDGs projects by employing diplomacy and tact in resolving issues.

He drew examples from the youth in Ireland who are fully engaged in the SDGs and youth parliament.

Mulin urged the Nigerian youth to be actively involved in creating awareness about the SDGs and be proactive, pledging to support in any way possible.

Mr Semiye Michael, Executive Director of Dean Initiative and organiser of the event, said that the essence of the whole activity was to bring innovations that could drive development and inclusion in the local level.

“It has always been that our youth centres, innovations and technology centres are always situated in cities, making it look like people in the suburbs or local environments don’t have what it takes.

“This initiative is actually to drive such situation that will give young people in local community the opportunity to key into development using technology and learning about innovations,’’ Michael said.

Michael said that the centre would be used to facilitate the development of youth hidden innovation competencies.

He said that the centre had a library for research where young people would have access to resources that can allow them enhance their learning abilities.

“It has a room where people can sit with their team members to harness ideas as there are facilities such as projectors and other devices for developmental issues,’’ he said.

Alhaji Mustapha Adamu, the executive chairman of the council, said that the challenge faced by people living in that community was electricity failure.

Represented by his chief protocol officer, Mr Nuhu Usman, the council chairman pledged to support 40 per cent of the total cost of installing solar power in the community.

He also pledged to relocate them to a new and better site that will have more capacity.