



The federal government has been urged to give more attention to social workers in order to reposition and strengthen the profession in the country.

The head of the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (FMIC), Mr Olumide Osanyipeju, made the appeal Tuesday in Enugu during a two-day media dialogue on social work professionalization bill.

The workshop is organized by the Ministry in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Represented by the principal Information Officer, CRIB, FMIC, Zira Zakka Nagga, Osanyipeju said the profession is characterized with low pay and unsatisfactory work conditions, including limited Office space, and lack of transportation and telephone which have contributed to lack of commitment and a struggle for professional identity. “One way to seek legitimacy and boost the profession in Nigeria is through establishing a regulatory mechanism to ensure licensure, certification and registration.”

A UNICEF child protection specialist, Maryam Enyiazu said the Social work welfare is important as it will help Nigeria achieve it’s SDG’s goals. “This include improving the lives of children and family by addressing health education, justice, migration and protection from violence.”

On his part, the UNICEF Chief of Enugu Field Office, Dr Ibrahim Conteh said the bill, if achieved will enhance the benefits accruing to children and other groups who requires professional service from the social workers in mitigating their vulnerabilities and improving their development outcomes.