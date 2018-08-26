The Minister of State for of Power, Works and Housing , Mr. Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Saturday unveiled the reconstruction of Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Tongo road at the cost of N22 billion in Adamawa State.

Speaking at the unveiling in Mayo-Belwa, the minister said the 122 kilometers road had outlived its service life and characterised with several failed sections, potholes, multiple cracks, depression and washout edges at different sections of the existing alignment.

He explained that it was in this regard that the Federal Executive Council approved the award of the contract for the reconstruction of the road to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N22,699,176,016.86.’

According to him, the contractor is to deliver within 36 months adding that if the road is completed, it would greatly reduce accidents, help in fighting against armed robbery, kidnapping and others forms of crime.

Also speaking, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha, has revealed that the road has been neglected for close to 25 years by the previous governments.

He explained that it was President Muhammadu Buhari that rehabilitated the road when he was the chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and coincidentally the same Buhari is contracting the road out for reconstruction.

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow commended the president and said he would compliment the president’s effort by embarking on more roads construction in all the local government areas of the state.

Commenting earlier, the Ganwari of Ganye, His Royal Highness, Umaru Sanda expressed his appreciation to the Buhari’s administration for approving the road for reconstruction.

He said as a result of the dilapidated nature of the road many people had lost their lives, pregnant women had untimely abortion in process of taking them to the hospitals and armed robbery cases were rampant on the road.

Sanda said the road have been neglected foenover 20 years adding that the road when completed woukdnreduce accidents, robbery cases while the contract would also create employment for the youths.