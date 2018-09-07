The Federal Government, on Wednesday, provided a training platform for trade and entrepreneurship basic school teachers in the North East states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, to acquaint them with the new trade and entrepreneurship subjects that was recently developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

The training was also to boost their capacity, skills and also expose them to the best way they could identify and develop the entrepreneurship potentials in their students.

NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, in his welcome address, said the choice of North East as pilot test was to support the rebuilding process going on there.

He challenged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the requisite knowledge and skills that would enhance their teaching and interaction with the students.

The NERDC boss informed the trade and entrepreneurship teachers that the training opportunity was sponsored by the Japanese government and was facilitated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

He further explained: “We recently developed 34 trade and entrepreneurship subjects alongside their teachers’ guide to guide the teaching of the subject. But we decide to pilot eight of the subjects in three northeast states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe to confirm its effectiveness.

“Teachers of those subjects (51 of them) from across the aforementioned states were assembled to be tutored on how best to administer the knowledge to their students.”

He reminded them that huge resources was invested in the project by the donor partners, and requested that the teachers reciprocate the gesture through impressive output.

UNIDO Representative, Reuben Bamidele, in his remarks, said his organisation is always happy to associate itself with any course that would improve the capacity and productivity of the workforce.

He reminded the teachers of the enormous responsibility ahead of them, particularly in the educational and psychological transformation of children in the region who might have been affected by years of Boko Haram activities.

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yukata Kikuta, confirmed in his remarks, that Nigeria is extremely blessed with human and natural resources, but has enormous challenges that had slow down its socio-economic growth.

He, however, said the Japanese government has made and will continue to serious financial and logistic commitment to the development of education, health, security and other areas of Nigerian life.

He, thus, appealed to the participants to “immerse” themselves in requisite knowledge and skills that would enhance their ability to easily transfer knowledge to students under their care.