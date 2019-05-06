<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of efforts to celebrate 30 years anniversary of Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), the Federal Government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have promised not to relent on their quest to secure the rights of Nigerian children.

The Federal Government, UNICEF and other stakeholders agreed that children are the most valuable asset and future of any Nation, hence the need to secure their future through quality education, love and other support needed for development.

UNICEF said that CRC became necessary following reports of grave injustice suffered by children ranging from high infant mortality, deficient health care, limited opportunities for basic education, alarming accounts of children being abused and exploited as prostitutes or in harmful jobs, Children in prison or in other difficult circumstances.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who spoke at a media dialogue to mark the 30th anniversary of CRC, maintained that the Federal Government has repeatedly shown commitment to the rights of Nigerian children through friendly policies and programmes.

The Minister who spoke through the Ministry’s head of Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Olumide Osanyipeju, confessed that CRC has been of great help to the rights and protection of the children.

He explained that, “CRC set out civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children, of which Nigeria is part of. For us, the need to uphold the realisation of the rights of children can never be over emphasized.”

The Minister was, however, unhappy that Child Rights Act (CRA), which was one of steps taken by Federal Government to secure the rights of children, was not being domesticated by greater number of states in Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria will continue to support UNICEF and other United Nations agencies that promote courses that give children in Nigeria and globally, more voice, rights and platform for realisation of potentials.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Chief of Communication, Eliana Drakopoulos, in her remarks, confirmed that last three decades of CRC has been wonderful with amazing experiences.

She said the issues of children rights might not have been achieved completely across countries of the world, but tremendous success has been recorded globally as regards children’s rights and protection.