The Federal Government has concluded plans to begin a week-long training in agricultural businesses for intending retirees in the federal civil service.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Abuja, said that the training would equip them with knowledge on alternative sources of income at retirement.

Mrs Akinwumi Olufunke, Information Officer, OHCSF, in a statement on Friday noted that the training was part of the Pre-retirement Training Programme for Federal Civil Servants.

She said that the training, which would commence on Monday, Aug. 13 and end on Friday, Aug. 17, was for civil servants billed to retire in the last quarter of 2018.

According to her, the training programme meant for the batches two to seven will hold at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa Express Way, Abuja, from 8a.m daily.

“The one week programme is to empower and prepare intending retirees for life after service.

“Participants will be trained on various Agricultural businesses to provide an alternative stream of income for intending retirees as they transit from active service,’’ she said.