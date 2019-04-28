<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government will train no fewer than 1,500 youths from the Niger Delta region in its various skill acquisition programmes in 2019.

Dr Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, the Chief Consultant, Siegener Sabithos Nigeria Limited, one of the organisations partnering FG in the training, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by Mr Henry Adedokun, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the firm.

He explained that the training was part of government’s efforts at increasing the human capital development in the country as well as check agitations and unrest, particularly in the Niger Delta areas.

Anifowose-Kelani said that 30 youths from the Niger Delta, were already trained in fish production, farming, Information Communication Technology (ICT), business development and entrepreneurial skills.

Anifowose-Kelani said that the empowerment programme was not only a means of fast tracking development but an avenue to actualise the human capital development programmes of the federal government.

“This empowerment programme is not only a means of fast tracking development of the entire region, but one of the ways to actualise the federal government’s human capital development programme.

“It is the belief of the federal government that in addition to infrastructure, human capital development is quite vital and essential for the growth and development of any nation.

“Most of the crises we have in Nigeria today are as a result of the long time neglect of human capital development, so this training will help reduce agitations in the region,” he said.

He commended the initiative by the federal government as well as the commitment of the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Usani Uguru Usani, to the programme.

Anifowose-Kelani charged those who had already benefited from the programme to replicate the knowledge gained in their respective communities for the overall development of their people.