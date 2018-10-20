There was fear and apprehension in one of the ports in Lagos yesterday, following the confirmation of a seized strange Chinese container.

The fear heightened due to a recent warning from the South Korean ministry of food and drug safety, cautioning Nigerians against the use of drugs imported from China, as they may contain human remains.

Briefing journalists on Friday, the comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) strike force team, confirmed it intercepted a container of strange unidentified Chinese products and eatables.

Recently, the South Korean Customs Service intercepted 2,751 drugs containing human remains imported into the country by some suspected Chinese nationals.

The drugs were alleged to boost stamina and cure diseases including cancer and diabetes.

But in a memo made available to newsmen, the South Korean ministry was quoted as saying that they discovered the drugs contained millions of viruses which could prove harmful to human health.

The ministry issued this warning in a memo dated October 12 and directed to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and other agencies including the ministry of health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Conducting journalists round the seized container, which had earlier exited one of the seaports in Lagos, the national coordinator of the CGC strike force team, Abdullahi Kirawa, said the container comprised of items which are not know yet because they are written in Mandarin and cannot be interpreted.

Kirawa also disclosed that the service also discovered cooked soups that were imported into the country.

He wondered how Nigeria has degenerated to the extent of importing soup that can be locally and freshly prepare.

Confirming the interception of drugs containing human parts in South Korea, the director general of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye said the agency was informed by Ministry of Health of some Chinese drugs that contain human remains.

He however, commended the South Korea government for detecting this on time, just as he pleaded with the Nigerian government to follow up, since it is the responsibility of government to ensure that such things do not happen in the country.