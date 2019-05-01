<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has urged officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) involved in memo preparation to imbibe the culture of diligent tracking of Federal Executive Council (FEC) policies and programme.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Babatunde Lawal, made the call yesterday in Abuja, during a capacity building programme on developing and processing of FEC Memoranda organized by the CAO for MDAs officials.

According to Lawal, officials involved with memo preparation usually consider their work completed immediately such memos are approved by FEC.