The Federal Government has admonished governing councils and managements of the nation’s universities to formulate policies and regulations that would guard against unethical academic activities, sexual harassment as well as establishing a code of ethics for staff.

These policies, it said, would help promote academic excellence and create healthy system for teaching, learning and research.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who spoke at the 32nd convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), at the weekend, said the country looked up to tertiary institutions to provide solutions to national problems.

“They should produce graduates with knowledge, skills and values as well as undertake cutting edges and research to address our contemporary societal challenges. They are also expected to conceive and to develop programmes and curricula that match the expectations and requirements of our growing economy,” he said.

Buhari, who was represented by Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, assured that the Federal Government would continue to support the improvement of facilities in the nation’s universities to create a conducive environment for development of future manpower needs.

According to him, already interventions by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and the release of revitalisation fund to federal universities had been instrumental in the rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities and development of new projects.

“As the Federal Government continues to pursue the core objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of restoring growth, investing in the citizens and building a globally competitive economy, certain reforms are inevitable in achieving sustainable growth and development,” he stressed.

The president listed such reforms to include boosting revenue through tax reforms, blocking leakages, creating enabling environment for manufacturers and businesses, promotion of consumption of locally manufactured products and creating access to low interest credit for small and medium scale businesses.

“Our universities and indeed every well-meaning Nigerian should support the current administration’s transformation towards a self reliant economy,” he said.

While congratulating the graduating students on the successful completion of their programmes, the president urged them to contribute to the development of the country by translating ideas and experience gained from their alma matta into tangible products of entrepreneurship.

Prof. Francis C. Eze, Vice Chancellor of the institution, in his address, said in her quest for distinction in teaching and learning, the institution had been focusing attention on the use of online teaching tools and technique.