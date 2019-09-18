<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has called on the state governors to emulate their Kaduna State counterpart in tackling insecurity through the deployment of modern technology.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the appeal, said he was particular about the North East and North Western zones of the country, adding that the deployment would support the effort of the Federal government and security personnel at combating all forms of crime and criminality in the zones.

Aregbesola made the call in his office in Abuja when he received in audience the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i on a courtesy visit.

According to him, “crime has become complex the world over and that can best be tackled through the deployment of modern technology to assist the security personnel deployed to ensure the security of lives and property in the country.

“Through the use of modern technology, the menace of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other vices bedeviling the country will be put behind within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The minister further emphasised that “this will influence the development of an effective strategy on a regional basis for curtailing the menace of insecurity and its attendant challenges facing the nation, especially in the north western zone.”

Aregbesola who said that security is the key to effective, meaningful and social interaction, added that the economy of any nation depends on its internal security.

While commending the governor for seeking collaboration with the Federal government in the fight against insecurity, the minister emphasised that the state of insecurity facing the country in recent times was a national challenge that demanded a collective effort to stem.

He urged the state governors to continue to collaborate with the Federal government in its efforts at providing safety and security to Nigerians.

Ogbeni Rauf further commended the governor for his support to the state commands of the security agencies under the ministry in Kaduna State through the provision of a conducive atmosphere to enable them to contribute effectively towards the protection of lives and property in the state.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to the provision of security to Nigerians in order to encourage economic development and revitalisation of the economy as well as entrench transparency in the system so as to move the country to the next level.

Speaking earlier, the Kaduna State governor, El-Rufa’i, stated that he was at the ministry to first, congratulate the minister on his recent appointment and to seek collaboration on how best to tackle the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said that the Federal government had done creditably well in restoring security along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway through the deployment of security personnel from all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are in charge of ensuring security in the country.

El-Rufa’i expressed the state government’s desire to continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity, noting that, Kaduna State government was willing to give its necessary assistance that would support the security agencies in combating crime and criminality in the state and its environs.

The Governor, who stated that the state was now safe, compared to the situation a few months back, commended the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its dogged determination to fight crime, describing it as one of the best security agencies in the country.