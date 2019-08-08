<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal government has pledged to support the building of synergies with youths and other young people across the world to promote decent work for all.

William Alo, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 3-day Global Youth Employment Forum (GYEF), in Abuja, over the weekend.

“The 3-day discussions and thought provoking sessions anchored by global best resource persons, governments and social partners from all over the world came together to share their experiences here in Nigeria.

“Their knowledge and expertise as well as challenges will no doubt galvanise creativity, synergies and resourcefulness of the youths towards tapping into these new employment opportunities by government to create a better tomorrow for themselves”, the Permanent Secretary said.

He noted that as a responsible government and a member of the Global Youth Initiative, we will strategically use the outcome of the forum to create a data base of international best practices that are proven in promoting decent work for young people around the world, in order to strengthen our initiatives in youth employment schemes”.

Alo told the participants that Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world and the fastest growing economy in Africa and invited the youths to invest in Nigeria and also encouraged them to visit the country on tourism.

In his closing remarks, Dennis Zulu, the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), expressed satisfaction of the ILO with the successful hosting of the GYEF by Nigeria.

Zulu said he was impressed with the active participation of the youths in all the sessions which contributed to the recommendations that have been put together to produce the blueprint which clearly outlined the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly the SDG 8.