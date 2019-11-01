<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government has announced that it is stopping the salaries of lecturers, mainly members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), because the organization rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This, according to The Guardian, is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all federal workers not captured in the IPPIS platform by the end of October 2019 be stopped from earning salaries.

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s finance, budget, and national planning minister, however, lamented the proposed industrial action by members of ASUU over the IPPIS issue.

She said: “It is a pity if ASUU carries out this strike because what ASUU is saying now is that they should be treated differently from other staff of the government of Nigeria who is also on IPPIS. Senate laments poor pay for Nigerian judges “We will be engaging ASUU. We will be discussing it with them. But at the end of the day, as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the president.”

The report quotes an official of the ministry as saying the federal government will not shift its stance on the IPPIS. “There is no sparing anyone because this is a policy of the government. There is nothing such as shifting grounds on this matter. The action has now been affected, in line with the order of the president,” the official said.

It was earlier reported that ASUU, through its president, Biodun Ogunyemi, however, announced it is suspending its strike and added that it has adopted an alternative pay system for its members. “It is easier to control corruption at the lower level than at the center. Given the mechanism we have in place, the laws governing the universities have said where the governing council is not performing, dissolve it and set up another one. IPPIS is a scam, we won’t accept it.

ASUU insists “Government is shying away from that because they are politicizing appointments into the councils and would not want to offend their friends,” he said adding that the proposal is being considered,” ASUU said. Daily Trust reports that ASUU leadership made the disclosure on Thursday, October 31.