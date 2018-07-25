The federal government said it intends spending about N70 billion on infrastructural development within the country’s capital city Abuja.

This was disclosed by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, at the opening ceremony of the Abuja Investment Expo themed: “Land development: A catalyst for economic advancement.”

But the spending plan has to be approved by the National Assembly.

Bello, who was represented by his chief of staff, Mohammad Mai-Bornu, said “efforts are ongoing to work out the real GDP for the territory and we are hopeful that Abuja will record remarkable growth in all the relevant economic indices,” he said.

While highlighting achievements of the ministry, he notes that according to data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, Abuja has been placed as a leading destination for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, making it necessary for the N70bn sum for development.

Also, Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, represented by Temitope Onaeko, made it known that the ministry was actively working on a project, which provides affordable housing in 34 states, excluding Lagos and Rivers across the federation.

Onaeko added that the ongoing National Housing Programme will continue well into the next political dispensation, as the government is focusing on the provision of housing for low and middle-income earners in the country.