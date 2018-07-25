The Federal Government on Tuesday appealed to the media, especially online platforms, to give the necessary support to its campaign against fake news in view of its dangers to the nation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal in Lagos while addressing online publishers and bloggers.

He said fake news constituted a big threat not only to the security of the country, but threatened its corporate existence.

According to him, several countries have been plunged into war and violence owing to the dissemination of fake news.

He said that the genocide in Rwanda years back resulted from ethnic tension fuelled by fake news.

The minister also cited recent killings in India which were triggered by some messages spread through the social media with intent to cause confusion.

He said the dissemination of fake news had also taken its toll on the country as it had fuelled farmers/herders crisis in some parts of the country.

Mohammed stressed that the government launched national campaign on fake news in Abuja on July 11 to confront these threats and to check them ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said: “The campaign is aimed at sensitising Nigerians to the dangers posed to the peace and security, our democracy and indeed the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The campaign is even more urgent in view of the role of fake news in aggravating the various crises in the country as well as the need to check this phenomenon ahead of the 2019 elections.

“As part of the modalities for the campaign, we will use all information dissemination tools at our disposal, work with both the traditional and social media, as well as the National Orientation Agency to get the word out there on the need for all to shun fake news and do everything possible to stem its tide.”

He urged online publishers to key into the campaign for the reasons of responsibility to the nation, improving their credibility and safeguarding their livelihoods.

The minister appealed to online publishers to display high level of professionalism by ensuring that they disseminate authentic information at all times.

He said the government had also solicited the support of some traditional media in the fight against incidents of fake news.

According to him, the government will not relent in seeking the support of relevant stakeholders to check the threats of fake news at all times.

Mohammed also appealed to Nigerians to support the government in verifying the credibility of news on social media before sharing such items.