The federal government will today shut down a portion of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway partially for rehabilitation work to be carried out.

The road would be shut-down partially for four months to enable the contractor, Julius Berger Plc, commence rehabilitation work on a section of the major carriageway

The ever-busy expressway has suffered serious neglect over the years as little efforts were made to update the facility to meet the demands of the vehicles going in and out of Lagos on daily basis.

The closure of the Lagos section of the road, which was initially scheduled for August 3, 2019, was put off because it had clashed with Eid el Kabir and the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The federal controller of works, Lagos state, Adedamola Kuti, told Channels TV last night that the partial closure would last for four months.

He added that there were alternative routes to ensure that motorists and other road users do not suffer during the period of the partial closure.

“Work will start tomorrow, September 2, all through December 15. We are working on both bounds – out-bound Lagos and in-bound Lagos,” he explained.

He had said the initial postponement was meant to show sensitivity to Nigerians and to make provision for an effective traffic management.