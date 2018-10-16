



The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), is set to host the 2018 meeting of the Separate National Public Service Negotiating Council.

Mrs Juliet Archibong, Public Affairs Officer, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

She said that Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the FCT Minister, would open the event while Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) would chair the meeting.

She said that the meeting is titled “Sustaining Industrial Harmony in the Public Sector: An Imperative for Achieving Federal Government’s Change Agenda for National Development.”

She added that the three-day meeting is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, Oct. 17, to Friday Oct. 19, at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja.

Archibong said that the meeting would be attended by Trade Union leaders of the three Negotiating Councils representing the eight (8) approved Public Service Trade Unions, Chairmen and General Secretaries of the respective Separate Councils I, II, and III at the State level.

Other participants include representatives of some stakeholder Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Federal Public Service, and Permanent Secretaries responsible for Industrial Relation matters in the 36 States and the FCT.

“The Separate National Public Service Negotiating Council Meeting is an annual event between Government representatives and Labour on Industrial Relations Matters.

“The meeting serves as an avenue for interface between Government and the Public Service Trade Unions.

”It is aimed at examining critical matters bordering on the welfare and conditions of service of workers in the Public Service of the Federation, with a view to ensuring Industrial Harmony and improving service delivery.”

She added that the meeting would consider the status of implementation of decisions reached at previous meetings, as well as facilitate consultation on Labour matters of National interest.