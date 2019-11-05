<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has announced that farm equipment procured by the ministry would be sold to farmers at 50 percent discount to show government’s commitment, determination and good will in improving farmers’ production capacity to ensure that food security is achieved.

Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, stated this in Mando, Kaduna State, when he visited the Livestock House of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday.

He reassured farmers of Federal Government’s resolve to support and make farming equipment accessible to them to achieve food sufficiency and economic growth in Nigeria.

Shehuri pointed out that the visit was basically to ensure that the staff and management team of the ministry in the Kaduna office worked in tandem with the objectives of the Federal Government aimed at improving the farmers’ capacity towards achieving food security for the teeming population.

According to him, “We will ensure that the equipment and farm inputs procured by the ministry get directly to the people they are meant for (farmers) because they are the bedrock of government investment designed to achieve government’s policy of economic diversification and growth through the agricultural sector.”

He added that the border closure has further energized Nigerian rice farmers who are working assiduously to produce the large quantity of rice, expressing optimism that in the near future, Nigerian rice would be exported to other countries.

“Today, rice farmers are smiling to the banks with the impressive sales they have recorded and this opportunity has created more jobs, not only in rice production but also livestock and other commodities.”