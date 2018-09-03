The Federal Government has urged governments in the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to evolve platforms that will enhance synergy to achieve effective national security and address other contemporary security challenges confronting the country.

This came as the Lagos State Government expressed commitment and readiness to further collaborate with the Federal Government and security agencies in ensuring peace and security across the nation within its resources.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, SSO, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, Dr. Aminat Shamaki, said this at a two day Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Dr. Shamaki said: “At a time when Nigeria has just exited recession and the economy remains fragile, we need to collectively combat these infractions and eliminate oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other social menaces as a matter of urgent national priority.”

In his remarks, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Tunji Bello, promised to collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring peace in the country.

He said: “While we pledge to remain committed to supporting security agencies in the state within the limits of our resources, we will also continue to partner with the Federal Government in ensuring peace in the nation.”