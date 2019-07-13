<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has called for the support of development partners in the establishment of standard `High Performance Centres (HPC)’ in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Olusade Adesola, made the call on Friday in Abuja when a delegation from the French Development Agency paid him a courtesy visit.

He stressed the need for the establishment of the Centres in the six-geo political zones of the country to properly harness and develop the abundant sports talents in the country.

“We need the support of development partners in establishing standard High Performance Centres in the country.

“This is one of the major ways we can harness the talents in the grassroots and develop them to international standard,’’ he said.

He said although there was a HPC in Port Harcourt, more standard ones need to be developed in line with international best practice.

Adesola also called for the strengthening of the country’s anti-doping and sporting facilities in order to improve sports science and ultimately take the youths off the streets.

Earlier, Alice Ribes, the Project Manager Attache of the French Development Agency (AFD), said the delegation was at the ministry to seek areas of collaboration.

She said the agency was ready to discuss with the ministry in areas of interest, especially as it relates to gender mainstreaming, youth development and sports.