The Federal Government has implored stakeholders in the mining industry to cooperate with officials of the Mineral Resourced and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in task of regulating activities in the solid minerals sector of the nation’s economy.

Besides, the government has also urged miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their operations.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, on Tuesday, in Asaba, Delta State, chairman of MIREMCO, Mr. John Edijala, restated government’s resolve to develop the solid mineral sector to international standard, noting that the committee has the mandate to midwife mining activities from inception to maturity.

He said the concept of Memorandum of Understanding between miners and host communities has been institutionalised, adding that “conflict resolution mechanism has also been institutionalised.”

Edijala who noted that mining is on the exclusive legislative list, said MIREMCO has been authorised to work with all stakeholders so as to reduce areas of friction, adding that MIREMCO also has the mandate to superintendent payment of compensation to host communities.

Speaking further, he commended the peace initiative of Delta State Government, saying that the state “is investors’ delight and the state government has resolved to partner with all potential investors to shore up the revenue base of the state.”

He insisted that the Federal Government is determined to diversify the Nigerian economy, reduce dependence on oil and its attendant community crisis, and build a viable and sustainable solid mineral sector that would be people and environment friendly.

Edijala said Delta State is endowed with various mineral resources such as coal, silica, clay, lignite, laterite, kaolin, pebbles and sharp sand, adding that the “best and highest quality of coal in Nigeria today is situated in Aniocha North and South council areas of the state.

“The Ughelli and Ozoro axis have high quantity deposit of silica, which is the major raw material for glass products being imported indiscriminately into the country, whereas we can produce such products here in Nigeria.

“Kaolin which is available in commercial quantities in the state, has received only minor attention from miners. And even where it is being mined today, it is transported to Edo State as raw material.”