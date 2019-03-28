<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal government has solicited the collaboration of the government of India to boost Nigeria’s Skill Acquisition Centres, aimed at enhancing job creation.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the request in Abuja while receiving in audience the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Abhay Thakur, and his entourage.

Ngige said, “over 5000 Skill Acquisition Centres are scattered across the country and the resuscitation of these Centres would assist the Nigerian government to create more employment and entrepreneurs in the country.”

He called for the revival of the Labour capacity building programme, an exchange programme between Nigeria and India, which trained a lot of Nigerian Labour Officers in Indian Labour Institutes, as part of technical assistance to Nigeria; which was stopped in 2013.

“Nigeria and India have a lot in common and a robust relationship that has span many years in the area of trade, education, labour, Foreign Affairs and there is need to further strengthen the bilateral relationship” the Minister added.

In his remarks, Minister of State Labour and Employment, Professor Stephen Ocheni, solicited continued partnership with India in the areas of reciprocal interest, especially in consular issues.

Earlier, Thakur commended the Nigerian government for providing an enabling working environment for Indians to conduct their businesses in the country.

He said India looked forward to training Nigerians in the Indian Labour Institutes, as well as maximising the use of local content or services in running their businesses in Nigeria.

The High Commissioner disclosed that the two countries had an excellent relationship and India was looking at the possibilities of having a direct flight from Nigeria to India.