The federal government has called for partnership with the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to develop flood resistant seed varieties to ensure food security in the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who made the call while playing host to the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Shameem Ahsan, in Abuja noted that Nigeria loses billions of dollars as a result of crops destroyed by flooding.

Lokpobiri said Bangladesh had made silent revolution in agriculture as a result of the country’s dedicated investment in research and technology, while Nigeria continually relied heavily on rice importation to the tune of six million per day.

The minister expressed regrets that although Nigeria had about 30 research institutes and colleges of agriculture, it had yet to achieve food security.

“It is as a result of several years of neglect in investing on food security. Past governments did not invest in research and technology,” he said.

He assured the high commissioner that Nigeria was favourably disposed to an improved bilateral relation and hoped on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Nigeria to tap from Bangladesh’s expertise in the areas of agriculture, technology and research.

Earlier, Ahsan said the aim of his visit was to see possibilities of Bangladesh participating in the forthcoming Agri-Tech Expo in the country.

The high commissioner, while praising Nigeria’s leadership role in the whole of Africa, noted that Nigeria has a huge market and untapped potentials which Bangladesh was willing to help improve through partnership of the two countries.

According to him, “Bangladesh through its scientists had invented local seed varieties that could cope with climate change and water-logged areas.

“Bangladesh was one of the most climate vulnerable countries, it had attained self-sufficiency in food production through improved technologies,” he said.