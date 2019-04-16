<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Government has secured the reassurance of the Atlantic Council in galvanising global support to tackle the challenges of terrorism, insurgency and related criminalities.

The Council, a Washington based global think-tank institution helping in promoting constructive leadership and meeting global challenges, gave the reassurance when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid a working visit to its headquarters in Washington.

The Minister is in Washington to engage international media and think tank, promote and reiterate the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, NAN reports.

Briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the Vice President of the think tank Atlantic Council, Mr Peter Pham, the minister said they discussed issues ranging from security, economy and corruption.

“We discussed several Issues ranging from how much Nigeria has been able to contain Boko Haram and we both agreed that in fighting terrorism, we need support of international organisations.

“We also discussed how much the President has succeeded in managing the economy recession to growth.

“We also talked on the government’s commitment to fighting corruption which is unwavering and not negotiable, as well as the correlation between corruption and under-development.

”Mr Pham agreed with us that the last election was a referendum on the integrity of President Buhari,” he said.

The minister who reiterated the significance of the body as well as the other international stakeholders in shaping views and opinions about Africa said the meeting was a success.