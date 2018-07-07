The Federal government has concluded plans to revive 19 moribund fertiliser blending plants under the presidential initiative to address the issue of importation and scarcity in the country.

The presidential initiative is a collaboration between the Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco to ensure availability of the product, as Morocco has 95 percent of the wholesale supply in the world.

Alhaji Abba Abdullah, Special Adviser on Agriculture to the Katsina State Governor, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the 2018 wet season fertiliser supply and distribution in Katsina.

Abdullah, who noted that, nine fertiliser blending plants had been reactivated through the initiative, said the completion of the 19 plants would assist the country to produce the product in large quantity to meet its demands and for exportation.

“When this government came, there was only one fertiliser plant in the north located in Kano. Two in the South that are blending fertilizer, but now, through this presidential initiative which the federal government partners with the kingdom of Morocco the product through the initiative would be readily available”, he said.

He said, “That is why President Muhammadu Buhari partnered with the King and negotiated for it”, adding that, “they are supplying One million metric tonnes and I think this year, the supply will increase to three million metric tonnes”.

The special adviser said it is through this initiative, nine fertiliser blending plants were reactivated and 19 more are coming up now, explaining that, by the time Dangote fertiliser also takes off in Lagos, Nigeria will become a net exporter of fertiliser.