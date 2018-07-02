The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the construction of Lagos to Kano Standard gauge railway line in order to enhance economic development of the country.

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, who made this known at Ibadan during the recent inspection of ongoing construction of the first phase of the project from Lagos to Ibadan said that construction of the rail line will reduce cost of production and movement of agricultural products and commuters from one location to another.

He noted that the raining season has slowed down the pace of civil works and laying of tracks adding that about three kilometers of railway tracks has so far been laid down as against 11 kilometers that was agreed with the construction company: China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

While attributing the slow pace of laying tracks and civil works to raining season he disclosed that CCECC promised that at least 10 kilometers of tracks would be laid by July this year.

The minister also pointed out that civil work on the Agege to Iddo axis would commence in the next few weeks as the Lagos State Water Corporation is doing everything to ensure that the underground water pipes along the right of way are removed.

“They have started laying the tracks as you know. I am not impressed with the pace of work. We agreed that by the end of June, 11 kilometers of tracks would have been laid but CCECC have done only three. They have apologised and said that at the next meeting which would take place on the 25 of July, they would have done more than 10.

“The reason for the snail speed of work is the rain. It is slowing down the civil works. But CCECC is trying to manage the situation until the dry weather comes,” the minister said.