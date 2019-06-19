<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government through the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has flagged off repair and maintenance works on part of the Lagos-Badagry expressway amidst excitement from road users.

Repair works the 70-kilometer road would commence from Kilometer 20 up to kilometer 32, according to the FERMA Managing Director, Engr. Nuruddeen Rafindadi, who flagged off the work at Igboelerin area.

The contract was awarded to WIZCHINO Engineering LTD at the cost of N3,609,968,772.35 and a completion period of 18 months given.

Newsmen report that the road had been divided into three sections. The first phase from Eric Moore in c to Okokomaiko (Channel zero to 20) is being handled by the Lagos State Government; the second phase – Kilometer 20 to 32 (Okokomaiko-Agbara is being undertaken by FERMA while the Federal Ministry of Works is to handle the largest chunk of the project from Agbara (kilometer 32) up to Seme Border.

Flagging off the work on Wednesday, the FERMA boss said, within the next “few weeks”, motorists and road users would begin to see improvement on the road from Okokomaiko to Agbara.

He disclosed that the FERMA section of the road was approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 28th of May, 2019.

“We have done all the documentation and formality to start the work and we are here today and we have programmed ourselves to finish it on time”, Rafindadi said.

According to him, the road would not be closed completely while the construction work is ongoing.