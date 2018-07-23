The Ministry of Education on Monday released the admission list of pupils into the Junior Secondary School of the 104 Federal Government Colleges across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, approved the admission, after over 80,000 pupils wrote the entrance examination in April 2018.

The ministry, however, lamented that the insecurity situation in the North-East and North-West regions affected the admission into the FGCs in the regions, noting that there would be a supplementary examination to enable those colleges fill their vacancies.

In a release by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, the admission was based on “a national merit criteria of 60 per cent on a cut-off score of 146 and above, and equality of state of 30 per cent.”

Echono said, “The Minister of Education has approved the release of admission into Junior Secondary School 1 of the 104 Federal Government Colleges in the country. This follows the 2018 selection exercise for placement of qualified candidates into the Junior Secondary Schools held in Owerri, Imo State.

“The selection exercise employed the national merit criteria of 60 per cent with a cut-off score of 146 and above, and equality of state of 30 per cent of the colleges’ carrying capacity.

“Due to the effect of insecurity in the North-East and North-West zones of the country which affected the filling of the colleges capacity, the minister has approved for supplementary examination to be held tentatively on August 11 for such colleges to fill their vacancies.

“Candidates are requested to check their result at the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, at all the Federal Government Colleges and also online.”