The Federal Government has released the timetable of events leading to the celebration of the 59th Independence anniversary.

Nigeria obtained her Independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

In a press release signed by Willie Bassey, Director (Information) at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the anniversary will celebration will commence on Monday, September 23, with a press conference at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

On Friday, September 27, there will be a Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja; while an interdenominational service will hold on Sunday, September 29th at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

September 30 is for youth enterprise summit and concert; while Tuesday, October 1 is for Independence parade, to be concluded with a gala night.