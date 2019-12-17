<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has released a new National Security Strategy (NSS) document.

It would replace Nigeria’s first NSS launched in November 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

At the NSS 2019 Sensitization Session in Abuja on Monday, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.), explained that the document would tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, militancy, herders- farmers clashes and other security threats.

Represented by the Director, Policy, and Strategy of ONSA, Aminu Lawal said most contemporary threats identified in the 2014 documents were still potent, adding that some of the threats are now the fast-developing cyberspace environment and advances in technology notably drone technology.

Monguno maintained that the strategy underscored the need to address the socio-economic concerns, including corruption (which breeds poverty), unemployment, insecurity, and economic diversification.

He said: “Besides focusing on the effectiveness of security providers, it incorporates several key issues as a way of ensuring their relevance, public legitimacy, ownership and sustainability, as well as facilitates their implementation while improving the efficiency of how security is provided.

“In this regard, the new notion of National Security under President Muhammadu Buhari administration places emphasis on the people and not the state and is aimed at enhancing the social-well being of the citizens.

“To this end, it is imperative to continuously assess the current and future threats in the environment and develop appropriate resilience and capacity to mitigate the challenges.

“Nigeria, like most nations, has contended with a myriad of security challenges that include terrorism, kidnapping, militancy, small arms and light weapons proliferation, banditry, and pastoralists and farmers’ conflicts. It was against this background that the National Security Strategy was conceived and formulated to contend with these challenges.

“This strategy underscores the need to address the socio-economic concerns such as corruption, which breeds poverty and unemployment; insecurity and the diversification of the economy.

“The 2014 document was subject to review after a 5-10 year period or as the contemporary environment dictates. It is noteworthy that most of our contemporary threats identified in the 2014 document are still potent. Added to our threats are the fast-developing advances in technology, notably drone technology.”