The Federal Government has released a list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South-east.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in a statement signed by his aide Segun Adeyemi on Monday, said though the contracts for many of the roads were awarded before the advent of the current administration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all which is why the projects lingered.

The Minister, however, explained that the 69 roads and bridges which are spread across the five states in the south-east are now in different stages of completion.

According to him, funds were provided from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

He said the government is also looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered looted funds for the development of infrastructure across the country.

See the list of projects as well as a state-by-state breakdown of the total amount below.

S/N Zone Project Title Data of Award Location Name of Contractor Contract

Sum (N) ABIA 1 South East Construction of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road in Abia State C/No. 6130 ######## ABIA Dutum Construction Nigeria Limited 2,739,105,600.20 2 South East Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road,C/No. 5821 in Abia State 3-Oct-05 ABIA Niger Construction Limited 2,093,033,385.88 3 South East Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section II ABIA Hartland Nigeria Limited 199,475,325.00 4 South East Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I in Abia State 11-Jul-18 ABIA Hartland Nigeria Limited 5,490,680,078.33 5 South East Emergency Repairs of Failed Section in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene Road 8-Feb-18 ABIA Desak Construction Coy Nigeria Limited 156,469,825.05 6 South East Construction of Ahiakwu-Amangwo-Umuahia-Ngwa-Ngwa Road in Abia State C/No. 6094 ######## ABIA La Ann Engineering Nigeria Limited 589,554,307.65 7 South East Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower (CH. 61+000-CH. 120+500) in Abia State. C/No. 6208 ######## ABIA Setraco Nigeria Limited 39,548,900,597.79 8 South East Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II: Umuahia Tower-Aba Township Rail/Road Bridge Crossing (CH. 120+500-CH. 176+600) in Abia State. C/No. 6209 ######## ABIA Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited 50,892,770,722.04 9 South East Construction of Olokoro-Isiala-Oboro-Nnono Junction Road in Abia State C/No. 6091 ######## ABIA Bok Company Nigeria Limited 515,315,493.00 10 South East Construction of Olokoro-Aluaukwu-Itaja-Okwu-Obuohia-Ikwuano Road C/No. 6063 ######## ABIA Rhas Nigeria Limited 990,673,340.00 11 South East Construction of Abriba-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road in Abia State, C/No 6158 ######## ABIA Beks Kimse Nigeria Limited 2,265,982,372.50 12 South East Construction of Ohafia-Oso Road in Abia/Ebonyi States, C/No 6160 ######## ABIA Uniglobe Construction Engineering Limited 2,293,965,030.00 ANAMBRA 13 South East Limited Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Ebene-Amansi Awka Express Road,C/No. 5874 in Anambra State ######## ANAMBRA Master Holdings Nigeria Limited 734,039,288.90 14 South East Rehabilitation of Onitsha bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road (Phase II, Section I) in Anambra State, C/No. 5929A 3-Dec-09 ANAMBRA CCC Construction Nig. Limited 4,613,734,090.35 15 South East Construction of the Main works including Associated Infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States C/No.6475 4-Jul-18 ANAMBRA/

DELTA Julius Berger Nigeria Plc 206,151,693,014.87 16 South East Emergency Repairs of Existing Niger Bridge at Onitsha/Asaba in Anambra/Delta States C/No 6206 6-Aug-13 ANAMBRA/

DELTA Matiere-Johnson Consortium Limited 8,005,181,313.52 17 South East Construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section) in Anambra State, C/No. 6220 30-Oct-13 ANAMBRA Tomline Nig. Ltd. 711,888,234.75 18 South East Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road Through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Anambra State C/No. 6218 30-Oct-13 ANAMBRA Jireh Hibitation International Services Nig Ltd. 625,690,820.37 19 South East Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi Road section I in Anambra State, C/No. 5986 ######## ANAMBRA CCC Construction Nig. Limited 3,794,656,941.08 20 South East Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A 5-Jun-09 ANAMBRA Bullettine Construction Limited 2,572,473,142.28 21 South East Construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra State, C/No. 6043 6-Oct-09 ANAMBRA Horizon Construction Co. Ltd 896,863,529.10 22 South East Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija-Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA in Anambra State C/No 6112 ######## ANAMBRA Ffordiac Engineering Company Limited 1,786,546,349.60 23 South East Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway and Roads from Upper Iweka to Zik Roundabout and Dual Carriageway from Amawbia Roundabout – Amansea Bridge in Anambra State 30-Oct-13 ANAMBRA IDC Construction Limited 10,636,799,741.81 24 South East Rehabilitation of Otoucha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka Ibaji Section of Otoucha-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Road in Anambra State, C/No. 6024 3-Dec-09 ANAMBRA Niger Construction Limited 7,173,909,755.40 25 South East Rehabilitation of Ekwulobia-Oko-Ibinta-Nnobi with spur to Isuofia and Nanka Road,C/No. 5904 in Anambra State 4-Apr-07 ANAMBRA Master Holdings Nigeria Limited 1,872,132,617.25 26 South East Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 (F. 228) in Anambra State, C/No. 6058 9-Feb-10 ANAMBRA Roudo Nigeria Limited 599,926,404.00 27 South East Emergency Repairs of Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Road 8-Feb-18 ANAMBRA Samchase Nigeria Limited 98,541,899.25 28 South East Rehabilitation of Igwe Ilika-Eke-Uke Road Idemili North LGA, in Anambra State C/No. 6244 ######## ANAMBRA Fractal Construction Nigeria Limited 980,435,032.50 29 South East Construction of Omor-Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu States, Section I: km 0+000 – km 6+500, C/No. 6277 ######## ANAMBRA/ENUGU Arrays Global Services Limited 979,889,663.45 30 South East Early Works IV (EW IV) of the 2nd Niger Bridge project linking Anambra and Delta States, C/No. 6296 ######## ANAMBRA/DELTA Julius Berger Nigeria Plc 14,446,010,410.16 EBONYI 31 South East Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section I: Abakalilki-Onueke-Abomega Road in Ebonyi State, C/No. 5989 ######## EBONYI Uniglobe/Bullettine Construction Limited 2,987,774,166.30 32 South East Emergency Repairs of Abakalike-Oferekpe Road Due To Erosion 8-Feb-18 EBONYI Kemmasphere Reality Company Nigeria Limited 99,996,911.74 33 South East Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section II: Abomega-Afikpo Road in Enugu State, C/No. 5989A ######## EBONYI CCECC Nigeria Limited 3,500,000,000.00 34 South East Construction of Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road. Section I (26.27km), and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu-Mile 2 Road(14km), Enugu/Ebonyi States C/No. 6148 ######## EBONYI/

ENUGU Setraco Nigeria Limited 11,603,191,818.53 ENUGU 35 South East Rehabilitation of Enugu bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road, Phase I of Section I), C/No. 5929 in Anambra State 6-Apr-09 ENUGU CCC Construction Nig. Limited 7,351,344,974.40 36 South East Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku) C/No.6458 ######## ENUGU Setraco Nigeria Limited 13,933,953,708.62 37 South East Rehabilitation of Inyi-Akpugoeze to Anambra Border C/No.6461 ######## ENUGU/

ANAMBRA Anbeez Services Limited 2,695,755,677.42 38 South East Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road 8-Feb-18 ENUGU/IMO IIC Construction Co. Ltd 423,850,665.00 39 South East Umulungbe-Umuoka-Amokwu Ikedimkpe Egede-Ojieyi Awhum Road C/No.6459 ######## ENUGU IDC Construction Limited 6,245,100,307.91 40 South East Rehabilitation of Amugo Uno-Oriemba Market-Amugo Isiorji Onuani Road in Enugu State C/No 6221 30-Oct-13 ENUGU Beks Kimse Nigeria Limited 850,575,495.00 41 South East Construction of Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu Road With Spur To Obeagu-Ugbo in Enugu State, C/No. 6269 ######## ENUGU Golden Construction Company Limited 994,661,294.55 42 South East Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway in Enugu/Abia States, C/No. 6018 ######## ENUGU CCC Construction Nig. Limited 9,675,130,731.00 43 South East Rehabilitation of Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Isu-Onitsha (Enugo-Onitsha) Road with spur to Onunweke In Enugu State

C/No. 6078 ######## ENUGU Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited 6,796,939,488.99 44 South East Construction of Ugwueme-Nenwenta-Nkwe-Ezere-Awgunta-Obeagu-Mgbidi Nmaku Road Project Enugu State. Contract No. 6293 ######## ENUGU IDC Construction Limited 14,693,277,138.75 45 South East Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Orokam Road in Enugu State Contract No.6290 ENUGU RCC Nigeria Limited 38,034,539,413.79 46 South East Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III: Enugu-Lokpanta in Enugu State C/No.6251 ######## ENUGU CGC Nigeria Limited 32,317,082,596.26 47 South East Rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway Section II (Anambra State Border- Enugu) in Enugu State, C/No. 5988 ######## ENUGU Niger Construction Limited 7,251,451,515.00 48 South East Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-Maku-Awgu Ndeabor Road in Enugu State, C/No. 6037 3-Dec-09 ENUGU Master Holdings Nigeria Limited 4,805,288,034.75 49 South East Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-MMaku-Awgu Ndeabor Road Section I in Enugu State, C/No. 6476 4-Jul-18 ENUGU Setraco Nigeria Limited 11,558,069,376.90 50 South East Rehabilitation Of Outstanding Section Of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amansea-Enugu State Border in Enugu State, C/No. 6266 ######## ENUGU RCC Nigeria Limited 24,243,308,789.82 51 South East Rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road in Enugu State, C/No. 5962 3-Dec-09 ENUGU Mife Construction Nig. Limited 6,446,051,729.71 52 South East Construction of Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya-Odoru Road in Enugu/Kogi States, C/No 6170 ######## ENUGU P.W. Nigeria Limited 12,951,207,018.75 53 South East Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi Akwa with spur to Umumba Road Section II (Umana Ndiagu-Umunba/Nkwa-Ezeagu express Obelegu section) in Enugu State, C/No 6169 ######## ENUGU CGC Nigeria Limited 10,370,810,187.53 54 South East Construction of Aguobu-Owa-Mgbagbu Owa-Ebenebe (Anambra State Border) with Spur to Awaha-Oyoha-Oyofo-Iwollo Road in Enugu State, C/No 6153 ######## ENUGU Coduc Nigeria Limited 3,035,439,907.50 55 South East Completion of the Limited Rehabilitataion of Umuna-Ndiagu-Agba Umuna-Ebenege-Amasi Awka Express Road with Spur from Umuna – Ndiagu (Agba-Ebenebe) Section I in Enugu State, C/No. 6194 ######## ENUGU Master Holdings Nigeria Limited 995,369,082.81 56 South East Construction of Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road with spur to Obeagu Oduma Road in Enugu State C/No. 6317 ######## ENUGU Arab Contractors OAO Nigeria Limited 6,437,166,957.38 57 South East Rehabilitation of Akpasha (Umuatugbuoma)-Obijioffia, Amodu Road in Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State, C/No. 6315 ######## ENUGU Slok Nigeria Limited 3,278,317,359.89 58 South East Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 2.2km Internal Roads at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus, Enugu State ######## ENUGU Qumecs Nig. Limited 124,726,901.18 IMO 59 South East Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road with Road About at Imo in Imo State, C/No. 6060 9-Feb-10 IMO Bolive Nig. Ltd 199,758,174.00 60 South East Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Section I, II & III Imo/Abia States, C/No. 6126 9-May-12 IMO Zerock Construction Nigeria Limited 4,207,774,864.51 61 South East Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A 5-Jun-09 IMO/ANAMBRA Bullettine Construction Limited 2,572,473,142.28 62 South East Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 1.72km Internal Roads, including Construction of Reinforced Concrete Drains at The Federal University of Technology Owerri ######## IMO Procon Construction Nigeria Limited 124,914,441.08 63 South East Construction of Mbaise-Ngwa Road with Bridge at Imo River, Phase I in Imo/Abia States, C/No 6157 ######## IMO Mangrovetech Nigeria

Limited 2,943,534,543.18 64 South East Construction of Ikot Ekpene Border-Aba-Owerri Dualisation Road, Section I, Phase I (11.26Km from Owerri End) in Akwa Ibom/Abia/Imo States C/No 6155 ######## IMO Arab Contractors OAO Nigeria Limited 3,780,988,125.00 65 South East Repairs of Mbaise-Umuahia Road 8-Feb-18 IMO City International Dimension Construction Limited 102,545,783.88 66 South East Repairs of Owerri-Okigwe Road 8-Feb-18 IMO Lion Unisco Limited 127,253,148.75 67 South East Repairs of Owerri-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (Route No.25A) 8-Feb-18 IMO Rahama Civil Works Nigeria Limited 229,982,151.00 68 South East Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road 8-Feb-18 IMO/ANAMBRA IIC Construction Co. Ltd 423,850,665.00 69 South East Rehabilitation of Amanwaaozuzu-Uzoagba-Eziama orie Amaohia Road in Imo State, C/No. 6234 ######## IMO Vic Phranc Nigeria Limited 1,275,747,419.10