The Federal Government has released a list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South-east.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, in a statement signed by his aide Segun Adeyemi on Monday, said though the contracts for many of the roads were awarded before the advent of the current administration, they were either poorly funded or not funded at all which is why the projects lingered.
The Minister, however, explained that the 69 roads and bridges which are spread across the five states in the south-east are now in different stages of completion.
According to him, funds were provided from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.
He said the government is also looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered looted funds for the development of infrastructure across the country.
See the list of projects as well as a state-by-state breakdown of the total amount below.
|S/N
|Zone
|Project Title
|Data of Award
|Location
|Name of Contractor
|Contract
Sum (N)
|ABIA
|1
|South East
|Construction of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road in Abia State C/No. 6130
|########
|ABIA
|Dutum Construction Nigeria Limited
|2,739,105,600.20
|2
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road,C/No. 5821 in Abia State
|3-Oct-05
|ABIA
|Niger Construction Limited
|2,093,033,385.88
|3
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section II
|ABIA
|Hartland Nigeria Limited
|199,475,325.00
|4
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I in Abia State
|11-Jul-18
|ABIA
|Hartland Nigeria Limited
|5,490,680,078.33
|5
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Failed Section in Umuahia-Ariam-Ikot Ekpene Road
|8-Feb-18
|ABIA
|Desak Construction Coy Nigeria Limited
|156,469,825.05
|6
|South East
|Construction of Ahiakwu-Amangwo-Umuahia-Ngwa-Ngwa Road in Abia State C/No. 6094
|########
|ABIA
|La Ann Engineering Nigeria Limited
|589,554,307.65
|7
|South East
|Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower (CH. 61+000-CH. 120+500) in Abia State. C/No. 6208
|########
|ABIA
|Setraco Nigeria Limited
|39,548,900,597.79
|8
|South East
|Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II: Umuahia Tower-Aba Township Rail/Road Bridge Crossing (CH. 120+500-CH. 176+600) in Abia State. C/No. 6209
|########
|ABIA
|Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited
|50,892,770,722.04
|9
|South East
|Construction of Olokoro-Isiala-Oboro-Nnono Junction Road in Abia State C/No. 6091
|########
|ABIA
|Bok Company Nigeria Limited
|515,315,493.00
|10
|South East
|Construction of Olokoro-Aluaukwu-Itaja-Okwu-Obuohia-Ikwuano Road C/No. 6063
|########
|ABIA
|Rhas Nigeria Limited
|990,673,340.00
|11
|South East
|Construction of Abriba-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road in Abia State, C/No 6158
|########
|ABIA
|Beks Kimse Nigeria Limited
|2,265,982,372.50
|12
|South East
|Construction of Ohafia-Oso Road in Abia/Ebonyi States, C/No 6160
|########
|ABIA
|Uniglobe Construction Engineering Limited
|2,293,965,030.00
|ANAMBRA
|13
|South East
|Limited Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Ebene-Amansi Awka Express Road,C/No. 5874 in Anambra State
|########
|ANAMBRA
|Master Holdings Nigeria Limited
|734,039,288.90
|14
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Onitsha bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road (Phase II, Section I) in Anambra State, C/No. 5929A
|3-Dec-09
|ANAMBRA
|CCC Construction Nig. Limited
|4,613,734,090.35
|15
|South East
|Construction of the Main works including Associated Infrastructure for the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States C/No.6475
|4-Jul-18
|ANAMBRA/
DELTA
|Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
|206,151,693,014.87
|16
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Existing Niger Bridge at Onitsha/Asaba in Anambra/Delta States C/No 6206
|6-Aug-13
|ANAMBRA/
DELTA
|Matiere-Johnson Consortium Limited
|8,005,181,313.52
|17
|South East
|Construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section) in Anambra State, C/No. 6220
|30-Oct-13
|ANAMBRA
|Tomline Nig. Ltd.
|711,888,234.75
|18
|South East
|Construction of Ikemba Drive Spur on Oba-Okigwe Road Through Permanent Site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Anambra State C/No. 6218
|30-Oct-13
|ANAMBRA
|Jireh Hibitation International Services Nig Ltd.
|625,690,820.37
|19
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi Road section I in Anambra State, C/No. 5986
|########
|ANAMBRA
|CCC Construction Nig. Limited
|3,794,656,941.08
|20
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A
|5-Jun-09
|ANAMBRA
|Bullettine Construction Limited
|2,572,473,142.28
|21
|South East
|Construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra State, C/No. 6043
|6-Oct-09
|ANAMBRA
|Horizon Construction Co. Ltd
|896,863,529.10
|22
|South East
|Rehabilitation Of Spur From Onitsha-Owerri Road To Okija-Ihembosi-Afor Ukpor-Ebenator-Ezenifite In Nnewi South LGA in Anambra State C/No 6112
|########
|ANAMBRA
|Ffordiac Engineering Company Limited
|1,786,546,349.60
|23
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Dual Carriageway and Roads from Upper Iweka to Zik Roundabout and Dual Carriageway from Amawbia Roundabout – Amansea Bridge in Anambra State
|30-Oct-13
|ANAMBRA
|IDC Construction Limited
|10,636,799,741.81
|24
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Otoucha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma-Iheaka Ibaji Section of Otoucha-Ibaji-Odulu-Ajegwu Road in Anambra State, C/No. 6024
|3-Dec-09
|ANAMBRA
|Niger Construction Limited
|7,173,909,755.40
|25
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Ekwulobia-Oko-Ibinta-Nnobi with spur to Isuofia and Nanka Road,C/No. 5904 in Anambra State
|4-Apr-07
|ANAMBRA
|Master Holdings Nigeria Limited
|1,872,132,617.25
|26
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Okija-Oguta-Imo State Border (19km) Route 406 (F. 228) in Anambra State, C/No. 6058
|9-Feb-10
|ANAMBRA
|Roudo Nigeria Limited
|599,926,404.00
|27
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Road
|8-Feb-18
|ANAMBRA
|Samchase Nigeria Limited
|98,541,899.25
|28
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Igwe Ilika-Eke-Uke Road Idemili North LGA, in Anambra State C/No. 6244
|########
|ANAMBRA
|Fractal Construction Nigeria Limited
|980,435,032.50
|29
|South East
|Construction of Omor-Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu States, Section I: km 0+000 – km 6+500, C/No. 6277
|########
|ANAMBRA/ENUGU
|Arrays Global Services Limited
|979,889,663.45
|30
|South East
|Early Works IV (EW IV) of the 2nd Niger Bridge project linking Anambra and Delta States, C/No. 6296
|########
|ANAMBRA/DELTA
|Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
|14,446,010,410.16
|EBONYI
|31
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section I: Abakalilki-Onueke-Abomega Road in Ebonyi State, C/No. 5989
|########
|EBONYI
|Uniglobe/Bullettine Construction Limited
|2,987,774,166.30
|32
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Abakalike-Oferekpe Road Due To Erosion
|8-Feb-18
|EBONYI
|Kemmasphere Reality Company Nigeria Limited
|99,996,911.74
|33
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Section II: Abomega-Afikpo Road in Enugu State, C/No. 5989A
|########
|EBONYI
|CCECC Nigeria Limited
|3,500,000,000.00
|34
|South East
|Construction of Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road. Section I (26.27km), and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu-Mile 2 Road(14km), Enugu/Ebonyi States C/No. 6148
|########
|EBONYI/
ENUGU
|Setraco Nigeria Limited
|11,603,191,818.53
|ENUGU
|35
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Enugu bound Carriageway of the Onitsha-Enugu Road, Phase I of Section I), C/No. 5929 in Anambra State
|6-Apr-09
|ENUGU
|CCC Construction Nig. Limited
|7,351,344,974.40
|36
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku) C/No.6458
|########
|ENUGU
|Setraco Nigeria Limited
|13,933,953,708.62
|37
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Inyi-Akpugoeze to Anambra Border C/No.6461
|########
|ENUGU/
ANAMBRA
|Anbeez Services Limited
|2,695,755,677.42
|38
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road
|8-Feb-18
|ENUGU/IMO
|IIC Construction Co. Ltd
|423,850,665.00
|39
|South East
|Umulungbe-Umuoka-Amokwu Ikedimkpe Egede-Ojieyi Awhum Road C/No.6459
|########
|ENUGU
|IDC Construction Limited
|6,245,100,307.91
|40
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Amugo Uno-Oriemba Market-Amugo Isiorji Onuani Road in Enugu State C/No 6221
|30-Oct-13
|ENUGU
|Beks Kimse Nigeria Limited
|850,575,495.00
|41
|South East
|Construction of Oji-Achi-Mmaku-Awgu Road With Spur To Obeagu-Ugbo in Enugu State, C/No. 6269
|########
|ENUGU
|Golden Construction Company Limited
|994,661,294.55
|42
|South East
|Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway in Enugu/Abia States, C/No. 6018
|########
|ENUGU
|CCC Construction Nig. Limited
|9,675,130,731.00
|43
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Isu-Onitsha (Enugo-Onitsha) Road with spur to Onunweke In Enugu State
C/No. 6078
|########
|ENUGU
|Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited
|6,796,939,488.99
|44
|South East
|Construction of Ugwueme-Nenwenta-Nkwe-Ezere-Awgunta-Obeagu-Mgbidi Nmaku Road Project Enugu State. Contract No. 6293
|########
|ENUGU
|IDC Construction Limited
|14,693,277,138.75
|45
|South East
|Rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Orokam Road in Enugu State Contract No.6290
|ENUGU
|RCC Nigeria Limited
|38,034,539,413.79
|46
|South East
|Rehabilitation Of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III: Enugu-Lokpanta in Enugu State C/No.6251
|########
|ENUGU
|CGC Nigeria Limited
|32,317,082,596.26
|47
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway Section II (Anambra State Border- Enugu) in Enugu State, C/No. 5988
|########
|ENUGU
|Niger Construction Limited
|7,251,451,515.00
|48
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-Maku-Awgu Ndeabor Road in Enugu State, C/No. 6037
|3-Dec-09
|ENUGU
|Master Holdings Nigeria Limited
|4,805,288,034.75
|49
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Oji-Achi-MMaku-Awgu Ndeabor Road Section I in Enugu State, C/No. 6476
|4-Jul-18
|ENUGU
|Setraco Nigeria Limited
|11,558,069,376.90
|50
|South East
|Rehabilitation Of Outstanding Section Of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway: Amansea-Enugu State Border in Enugu State, C/No. 6266
|########
|ENUGU
|RCC Nigeria Limited
|24,243,308,789.82
|51
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road in Enugu State, C/No. 5962
|3-Dec-09
|ENUGU
|Mife Construction Nig. Limited
|6,446,051,729.71
|52
|South East
|Construction of Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya-Odoru Road in Enugu/Kogi States, C/No 6170
|########
|ENUGU
|P.W. Nigeria Limited
|12,951,207,018.75
|53
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Umana-Ndiagu-Agba-Ebenebe-Amansi Akwa with spur to Umumba Road Section II (Umana Ndiagu-Umunba/Nkwa-Ezeagu express Obelegu section) in Enugu State, C/No 6169
|########
|ENUGU
|CGC Nigeria Limited
|10,370,810,187.53
|54
|South East
|Construction of Aguobu-Owa-Mgbagbu Owa-Ebenebe (Anambra State Border) with Spur to Awaha-Oyoha-Oyofo-Iwollo Road in Enugu State, C/No 6153
|########
|ENUGU
|Coduc Nigeria Limited
|3,035,439,907.50
|55
|South East
|Completion of the Limited Rehabilitataion of Umuna-Ndiagu-Agba Umuna-Ebenege-Amasi Awka Express Road with Spur from Umuna – Ndiagu (Agba-Ebenebe) Section I in Enugu State, C/No. 6194
|########
|ENUGU
|Master Holdings Nigeria Limited
|995,369,082.81
|56
|South East
|Construction of Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road with spur to Obeagu Oduma Road in Enugu State C/No. 6317
|########
|ENUGU
|Arab Contractors OAO Nigeria Limited
|6,437,166,957.38
|57
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Akpasha (Umuatugbuoma)-Obijioffia, Amodu Road in Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State, C/No. 6315
|########
|ENUGU
|Slok Nigeria Limited
|3,278,317,359.89
|58
|South East
|Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 2.2km Internal Roads at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus, Enugu State
|########
|ENUGU
|Qumecs Nig. Limited
|124,726,901.18
|IMO
|59
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road with Road About at Imo in Imo State, C/No. 6060
|9-Feb-10
|IMO
|Bolive Nig. Ltd
|199,758,174.00
|60
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Section I, II & III Imo/Abia States, C/No. 6126
|9-May-12
|IMO
|Zerock Construction Nigeria Limited
|4,207,774,864.51
|61
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route 429 Section II: Anambra/Imo States Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road, C/No. 5986A
|5-Jun-09
|IMO/ANAMBRA
|Bullettine Construction Limited
|2,572,473,142.28
|62
|South East
|Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of 1.72km Internal Roads, including Construction of Reinforced Concrete Drains at The Federal University of Technology Owerri
|########
|IMO
|Procon Construction Nigeria Limited
|124,914,441.08
|63
|South East
|Construction of Mbaise-Ngwa Road with Bridge at Imo River, Phase I in Imo/Abia States, C/No 6157
|########
|IMO
|Mangrovetech Nigeria
Limited
|2,943,534,543.18
|64
|South East
|Construction of Ikot Ekpene Border-Aba-Owerri Dualisation Road, Section I, Phase I (11.26Km from Owerri End) in Akwa Ibom/Abia/Imo States C/No 6155
|########
|IMO
|Arab Contractors OAO Nigeria Limited
|3,780,988,125.00
|65
|South East
|Repairs of Mbaise-Umuahia Road
|8-Feb-18
|IMO
|City International Dimension Construction Limited
|102,545,783.88
|66
|South East
|Repairs of Owerri-Okigwe Road
|8-Feb-18
|IMO
|Lion Unisco Limited
|127,253,148.75
|67
|South East
|Repairs of Owerri-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (Route No.25A)
|8-Feb-18
|IMO
|Rahama Civil Works Nigeria Limited
|229,982,151.00
|68
|South East
|Emergency Repairs of Onitsha-Owerri Road
|8-Feb-18
|IMO/ANAMBRA
|IIC Construction Co. Ltd
|423,850,665.00
|69
|South East
|Rehabilitation of Amanwaaozuzu-Uzoagba-Eziama orie Amaohia Road in Imo State, C/No. 6234
|########
|IMO
|Vic Phranc Nigeria Limited
|1,275,747,419.10